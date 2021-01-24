Dallas Cowboys

‘Dumbest decision ever.’ Green Bay Packers ripped after kicking field goal against Bucs

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby kicked a 26-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just over two minutes left in the game to pull the Packers to within five. They never got the ball back as the Bucs held on 31-26 to win the NFC Championship.
The Green Bay Packers decided to kick a field goal down eight points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just over two minutes remaining.

It wasn’t a popular decision on social media.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur took the ball out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ hands by electing to kick a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to five.

That allowed the Bucs and Tom Brady to clinch the NFC Championship with a couple first downs, which they did to win 31-26. Tampa Bay will play the winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. The Bucs will be the first NFL team to host the Super Bowl in their home stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m really surprised by that decision,” FOX analyst Troy Aikman said on the telecast. “I’m just not sure with Tom Brady they’ll get another shot at it.”

