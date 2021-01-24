‘Dumbest decision ever.’ Green Bay Packers ripped after kicking field goal against Bucs

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby kicked a 26-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just over two minutes left in the game to pull the Packers to within five. They never got the ball back as the Bucs held on 31-26 to win the NFC Championship. AP

The Green Bay Packers decided to kick a field goal down eight points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just over two minutes remaining.

It wasn’t a popular decision on social media.

WTH was this decision by the @packers to go for a field goal? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 24, 2021

Kicking a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down might be one of the dumbest coaching decisions in the history of Green Bay Packers football. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 24, 2021

Packers' decision to go for a Field Goal will be analyzed as a) insanely dumb or b) brilliant tactic solely depending on how the game turns out. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 24, 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur took the ball out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ hands by electing to kick a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to five.

That allowed the Bucs and Tom Brady to clinch the NFC Championship with a couple first downs, which they did to win 31-26. Tampa Bay will play the winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. The Bucs will be the first NFL team to host the Super Bowl in their home stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m really surprised by that decision,” FOX analyst Troy Aikman said on the telecast. “I’m just not sure with Tom Brady they’ll get another shot at it.”

The Packers chose to kick a field goal down 8 with just over 2 minutes remaining, instead of going for a TD on 4th-and-Goal. pic.twitter.com/ByxDJyBATS — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 24, 2021

The Packers’ decision to kick the field goal is like that moment in Bond movies where the villains capture him but don’t kill him — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 24, 2021

Matt Lafleur deciding to kick a field goal pic.twitter.com/WhkwLgk157 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 24, 2021

Stunned they kicked the FG. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 24, 2021

Don’t understand why you kick that. #NFCChampionship — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) January 24, 2021

What?! The Packers are gonna depend on their defense to win it??? You have the MVP at QB and you are gonna trust Mike Pettine and the defense instead of him?? That’s bananas #TBvsGB — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 24, 2021

You’re handing ball to Tom Brady rather than giving Aaron Rodgers another play with it? — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 24, 2021

How does a FG there make any sense? You still need a TD! — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) January 24, 2021

You have an alltime great QB and you kicked a field goal? That's putting a lot of pressure on this defense. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) January 24, 2021

I don’t like that decision. I realize they are setting themselves up to win in regulation. But no guarantee you get the ball back even with three timeouts. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 24, 2021

Ummmm, what the hell was that. — Corby Davidson (@corbydavidson) January 24, 2021