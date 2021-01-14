Philadelphia Eagles want to interview Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for head coach

The Dallas Cowboys have already had to fend off interest from Boise State to keep Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Now, they will have to survive a challenge from their NFC East division rivals.

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with Moore for their head coaching vacancy, per reports.

Moore signed a three-year deal to stay with the Cowboys after being courted by Boise State, his alma mater, for its coaching job.

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday and hit the ground running.

They have interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and requested interviews with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

They have also reportedly have made contact with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Now, the Eagles are seeking permission to talk to Moore, who has run the Cowboys offense the past two years.

Moore is credited with helping Dak Prescott grow into one of league’s top quarterbacks.

And Moore led a Cowboys offense that put up 513 yards in a 37-17 victory to eliminate the Eagles from the playoffs in Week 16 with backup quarterback Andy Dalton playing for an injured Prescott.

Considering the Eagles are trying to salvage the career of quarterback Carson Wentz, it makes sense that they would try to pick Moore’s brain, even if they don’t hire him for head coach.