Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn leading candidate to be Cowboys defensive coordinator

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is the leading candidate to become defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Quinn is the only one of four known candidates to get a second interview, which is expected to come today when he flies in to meet face-to-face with coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones, per sources.

Quinn interviewed virtually with Cowboys on Saturday.

The team held virtual interviews with Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons on Sunday.

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards interviewed for the job on Monday morning.

Because the Cowboys interviewed Whitt Jr. and Simmons, they can move forward with the hiring of Quinn, if they so chose. As they would have satisfied the NFL’s updated Rooney Rule which requires them to interview at least one minority candidate from outside their organization for any vacant offensive, defensive or special-teams coordinator job.

The position was vacated following the firing of Mike Nolan last Friday after one of the worst defensive seasons in Cowboys history.

Nolan was one of McCarthy’s first hires when he took over Jason Garrett as the ninth coach in Cowboys history.

Nolan switched from the 4-3 scheme to a multiple 3-4 scheme and had disastrous results, especially with no opportunity to implement the new techniques in the off season due to COVID-19 shutdown across the league.

The Cowboys allowed the points (473) in franchise history and gave up the second most yards and rushing rushing yards in Nolan’s lone season in 2020.

The effort was also marred by confusion, poor communication and finger pointing.

Quinn was fired as Falcons coach five games into the 2020 season. He posted a 43-42 record in a little more than five seasons in Atlanta and took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second season.

If he comes to Dallas, it will likely mean a return to the 4-3 scheme the team employed from 2013-2019.

Quinn used the scheme as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator in 2013-2014. They made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and finished No. 1 in the NFL in yards and points allowed in both seasons.