‘Why we don’t like the Eagles.’ Giants players, media rip Doug Pederson for QB switch
The city of brotherly love is feeling a whole lot of hate.
And it’s mostly coming from the direction of New York.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson took out starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in a tight game with massive playoff implications hovering over the outcome and replaces him with a four-year backup.
The Washington Football Team held on for a 20-14 win to clinch the NFC East title with a 7-9 record. If Washington had lost, the New York Giants would have won the division at 6-10 because of tiebreaker advantages over both Dallas and Washington.
But Pederson and Nate Sudfeld helped Washington secure the win. Sudfeld inexplicably took over for Hurts at the start of the fourth quarter with the Eagles trailing 17-14. Sudfeld was 5 of 12 for 32 yards and an interceptions.
Hurts wasn’t lighting the world on fire (7 of 20 for 72 yards and an interception) but he’s also a threat to run. He had 34 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Plus, Hurts is supposed to be, you know, the Eagles quarterback going forward. Of course, with the loss, the Eagles drop down to the 6th pick in the NFL draft instead of the 9th. (The Cowboys will pick 10th.)
None of it sat well with Giants fans and players — both current and former — such as Eli Manning and Saquon Barkley.
Manning replied to a message Barkley posted on Twitter wondering aloud what he was witnessing.
“Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on,” Barkley asked.
Manning responded: “This is why we don’t like the Eagles.”
After seeing Sudfeld play for a quarter and Pederson basically laying down for Washington, it’s safe to say no one likes the Eagles right now.
