‘Why we don’t like the Eagles.’ Giants players, media rip Doug Pederson for QB switch

The city of brotherly love is feeling a whole lot of hate.

And it’s mostly coming from the direction of New York.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson took out starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in a tight game with massive playoff implications hovering over the outcome and replaces him with a four-year backup.

The Washington Football Team held on for a 20-14 win to clinch the NFC East title with a 7-9 record. If Washington had lost, the New York Giants would have won the division at 6-10 because of tiebreaker advantages over both Dallas and Washington.

But Pederson and Nate Sudfeld helped Washington secure the win. Sudfeld inexplicably took over for Hurts at the start of the fourth quarter with the Eagles trailing 17-14. Sudfeld was 5 of 12 for 32 yards and an interceptions.

This is why we don’t like the Eagles. https://t.co/Efe7kEPtES — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 4, 2021

Hurts wasn’t lighting the world on fire (7 of 20 for 72 yards and an interception) but he’s also a threat to run. He had 34 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Plus, Hurts is supposed to be, you know, the Eagles quarterback going forward. Of course, with the loss, the Eagles drop down to the 6th pick in the NFL draft instead of the 9th. (The Cowboys will pick 10th.)

None of it sat well with Giants fans and players — both current and former — such as Eli Manning and Saquon Barkley.

Manning replied to a message Barkley posted on Twitter wondering aloud what he was witnessing.

“Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on,” Barkley asked.

Manning responded: “This is why we don’t like the Eagles.”

After seeing Sudfeld play for a quarter and Pederson basically laying down for Washington, it’s safe to say no one likes the Eagles right now.

Doug Pederson Should Be Thrown In Jail And That Jail Should Be Shot Into The Sun For Putting In Nate Sudfeld Tonight https://t.co/iRUyyy9r8W pic.twitter.com/piOEe70DOp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 4, 2021

You are my enemy Doug Pederson — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) January 4, 2021

If an Eagles player recovers a fumble and starts running toward the end zone along the Philly sideline, would Doug Pederson trip him? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

The #Eagles announce Doug Pederson postgame press conference will happen in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 4, 2021

I literally don’t understand why Sudfeld is in this game! This makes no sense? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 4, 2021

What it's like for Giants fans watching Nate Sudfeld come into the game for Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/E7yERXhOZV — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 4, 2021

Doug Pederson! Philadelphia deserves better than you! Like the great Herm Edwards said YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME! Not bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld against your rival with the game on the line on National TV, therefore BUMPING my New York Giants! https://t.co/Q8XeE6KyIf pic.twitter.com/u2XLfVF6g3 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 4, 2021

Do you really need to see Nate Sudfeld to know he sucks? — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 4, 2021

Doug Pederson says the decision to play Nate Sudfeld was his. “I was coaching to win.” Says Sudfeld has been here with the #Eagles a few years and deserved snaps. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2021

Giants fans watching Nate Sudfeld replace Jalen Hurts in this 3 point 4th quarter game to decide whether or not they get a playoff spot pic.twitter.com/Wz8RkYC6Ha — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2021

After three series, let me help Eagles HC Doug Pederson. Nate Sudfeld isn’t John Elway. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 4, 2021

How the Giants feel about the Eagles rn pic.twitter.com/IgtqoizzbY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2021