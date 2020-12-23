Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV, time, line, records

The Dallas Cowboys go for a third consecutive win Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are likely to have different starting quarterbacks from their first meeting on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz may have had the reins taken from him by Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys started rookie Ben DiNucci at quarterback for the injured Andy Dalton in the first meeting. The Eagles won that game 23-9.

Leighton Vander Esch won’t play because of a high ankle sprain. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is still dealing with a calf injury and it’s unknown whether he’ll miss his second consecutive game.

Dallas Cowboys (5-9) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4) Announcers TBD

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Eagles -1.5 (Over/under: 49.5)

