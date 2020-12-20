Dallas Cowboys’ Leighton Vander Esch leaves tight 49ers game early with injury

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, right, with Jaylon Smith, left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Vander Esch is unlikely to return to the game. AP

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Vander Esch walked with trainers from the field directly to the tunnel where he was being further evaluated.

His status has yet to be announced. The Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were tied 24-24 early in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Veteran Sean Lee replaced Vander Esch.

Cowboys safety Xavier Woods left with a chest injury earlier in the third quarter and will not return to the game. Receiver Michael Gallup left the game with a hip injury.