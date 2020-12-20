Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco: Live updates, scores, analysis

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys go for consecutive wins for the first time in 2020 at noon Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (4-9) will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott who is out with a calf injury. The 49ers (5-9) have lost two in a row and five of their past six games. San Francisco will be without TCU alumnus cornerback Jason Verrett, who is dealing with an illness.

Follow all of the reporters on the scene right here with real-time updates, scores and analysis.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service