Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco: Live updates, scores, analysis

The Dallas Cowboys go for consecutive wins for the first time in 2020 at noon Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (4-9) will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott who is out with a calf injury. The 49ers (5-9) have lost two in a row and five of their past six games. San Francisco will be without TCU alumnus cornerback Jason Verrett, who is dealing with an illness.

Follow all of the reporters on the scene right here with real-time updates, scores and analysis.