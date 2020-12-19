Dallas Cowboys must beat San Francisco 49ers to keep scant playoff hopes alive

The Dallas Cowboys season has been on the brink of being over for a few weeks now.

But somehow, some way they still have a pulse heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The charge is simple.

The Cowboys (4-9) must beat the 49ers (5-8) to keep their fledgling playoffs hopes alive.

Actually, they have to win all three of their remaining games to have a chance and the Washington Football Team (6-7) must lose all three.

“We have three games,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott. “We’re still in it. We’re not out of it. So these last three games are important. We want to win these three games so we can put ourselves in a position to win the division.”

The Cowboys would be eliminated from the NFC East race, and therefore the playoffs, if either they lose any of their remaining game or if Washington wins just one.

So, the Cowboys are focusing on controlling what they control.

And on Sunday the most important thing is winning back-to-back games for the first time season and building on the complete performance they put forth in last Sunday’s 30-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We want to carry the momentum into this week,” said quarterback Andy Dalton. “There are three games left and we want to win them all.”

After Sunday, the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday before ending the regular season at the New York Giants in two week.s.

Even this deep into the season, coach Mike Mike McCarthy has spoken of the benefits of “stacking success” and said it is never too late to build momentum. “Winning back-to-back games will definitely be a step of improvement for us as a football team because we haven’t done that yet this year.”

Here are Five Cowboys Things to Watch in Sunday’s game against the 49ers:

Being flexed out of Prime Time a product of down season

It’s been a couple of weeks since the NFL made the decision to flex Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and 49ers out of a prime-time affair on NBC’s Sunday’s Night Football to a noon game on CBS.

It’s the first the Cowboys, historically a top ratings draw for the NFL, but at 4-9, along with the 5-8 49ers, who played in the Super Bowl runner up, the matchup no longer figures to have postseason implications.

“I think it’s a reflection of where we are right now as a football team,” McCarthy said. “I mean, these are the types of things that I guess happen when you’re not successful. We’re disappointed, make no bones about it.”

The Cowboys players said it didn’t matter when they played, especially considering the changes they have already had to endure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last three games have been on a Thursday, Tuesday and Sunday.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith, who said he didn’t realize the game being flexed until Thursday, credited it to the business of the NFL.

He asked how Jones felt about it and when told the owner was looking at as a positive, Smith perked up.

“Well, yeah, if the owner ain’t tripping, we’re good,” Smith said with a laugh.

Jerry Jones proud of Cowboys COVID attendance

Barring a miracle finish in the NFC East, the Cowboys have just two games left at AT&T Stadium, with next Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. contest with Philadelphia Eagles being the home finale.

In a season that has seen in-person attendance decimated by COVID-19 restrictions, the Cowboys have led the league, drawing 158,798 fans through six games, based on figures on ESPN.com. With a per game average of 26,466, the Cowboys have a shot at being the only team to cross 200,000 for the season. Their 2019 regular season home attendance was 727,432.

Owner Jerry Jones is proud of how the Cowboys navigated the pandemic during their home games and is looking forward to two more big crowds to end the season.

“I actually think that when the dust settles that we are going to be standing tall in a very challenging and compromising year,” Jones said. “The Cowboys hope to have had the greatest attendance in the country. Hopefully, we will do that.”

Jones is most pleased with there being no reports of fans contracting or spreading the virus at games AT&T Stadium.

“We don’t have anybody that has officially stepped out and said we got this coming to a ballgame,” Jones said. “And if you look around the country these football games, particularly the ones that have the room and the open air about them, they have not been a conduit to spreading COVID at all. And, so, that’s a great thing to point out.”

Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur to set NFL record

Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur will play in his 251st NFL game Sunday, setting a new NFL record for a Canadian-born player.

Former Cowboys kicker Eddie Murray previously owned the record.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized Ladouceur’s accomplishment in a statement released Friday night.

“Mr. Ladouceur’s NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field,” the statement read. “His unwavering commitment to working with charity organizations such as the Parker County Center of Hope to empower the lives of many individuals is a part of his enduring legacy.”

Ladouceur, who became an American citizen last year, is in his 16th season with the Cowboys, tying him with Jason Witten for most in franchise history.

Cowboys must stop run against the 49ers

The Cowboys will face the 49ers fully healthy in the secondary for the first time in weeks. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Chido Awuzie and safety Donovan Wilson should all play against the 49ers.

Because they were limited at cornerback last week against the Bengals, they played primarily nickel defense which left them vulnerable against the run.

The Cowboys won’t have to do that Sunday, which is vital, because the run game is the bread and butter of the 49ers offense with a dizzying assortment of schemes, formations and motions.

The Cowboys have struggled stopping the run all season with the league’s 32nd ranked unit.

“They do an excellent job, not only schematically, but the coordination of the run blocking unit with the backs,” McCarthy said. “The tempo, starting with the formation, shift in motion combination, just trying to create leverage points and testing the eye discipline of the defense. Scheme recognition is going to be of obviously high importance in this game. The wide outside zone is a challenge. It’s definitely one of the tougher schemes to prepare for if you don’t see it each and every week. So, this is a big challenge for us.”

Amari Cooper on verge of career high in catches

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper needs just four receptions to pass his previous career high in catches for a season of 83.

Cooper is proud of being able to shine in 2020 after signing a five-year, $100 million contract in the offseason to prove his worth while having to deal with a quarterback shuffle that has seen the Cowboys start four different quarterbacks due to injuries.

But he would give it all back for a few more wins.

“To me, it’s just numbers that I feel like I can put up, however many catches you want me to put up,” Cooper said. “It’s all relative. It’s all about the situation. It’s all about the targets you’re getting, or whatever. But I mean, what’s more important is winning football games. Whatever is the best way to do that, I’m all for it. I feel like I can do whatever numbers wise that they want me to. But is that the best way to win a football game? That’s what it’s all about.”

“And that’s the most important thing for me.”