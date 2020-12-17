2020 hasn’t been all bad for Cowboys: Randy Gregory is rightfully proud of his return

Victories and major accomplishments have been few and far between for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

They are last place in the NFC East with a 4-9 record with three games to go in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations.

But as far as defensive end Randy Gregory is concerned, the little things are worth appreciating, savoring and celebrating.

A year ago, Gregory, in the midst of indefinite suspension from the NFL for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy, didn’t know when he would be able to play football again.

He spent the spring and summer working, taking inventory and loading delivery trucks at an Amazon warehouse in Lewisville.

His breakthrough came right before the season when he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL.

It would be six weeks before he would play in his first game.

Now, with seven games down and three games to go in a season that may be disappointing for the Cowboys, Gregory can’t help but count his return to the game he loves as joy and be proud of what he has accomplished in a personal journey that is far from over.

“I would say just the fact that I never gave up,” Gregory said Wednesday. “I’ve had times where I’ve doubted myself. I’ve had times where I wondered what life would be like without football. But the biggest thing for me, the biggest thing I’m most proud of is that I never gave up.

“Football is the most natural thing for me, so I’m going to keep trying to be here. I’m going to keep coming back. I’m going to keep going out there and playing as hard as I can until I’m not wanted in this league any more or they push me out of this league. Just the fact that I continue to fight, continue to want to come back and play is really important to me.”

It was Gregory’s first media press conference since 2018 when he was suspended for the fourth time since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He still has burst off the edge as he contributed 12 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback pressures in limited playing time over the last seven games.

Considering it was a span of 652 days between games for Gregory, dating back from the end of 2018 to Oct. 25 when he made his season debut against the Washington Football Team, some rust remains.

But he believes the best is yet to come, especially with the anticipation of a full off season heading into 2021 for the first time since his rookie season.

“I appreciate everything that led up to me coming back and obviously I do appreciate me being here,” Gregory said. “I’ve said in the past football’s probably the most natural thing there is on this planet for me. I love the game. I’m just real grateful, I really am. It’s honestly an honor to be on this team and still be valued in this league.”

While Gregory has always loved the game, he said he hasn’t always loved and respected what it meant to be a professional in the NFL.

At 28, he believes he is better equipped to handle things thanks to weekly counseling sessions with Dr. Dina Hijazi, an understanding that anxiety issues led to his coping problems that ultimately proved the source of his frequent use of marijuana that caused the repeated failed tests.

His parents moving to Dallas to help stabilize his home life has also been key to the equation.

“I’d say I am a little bit better equipped,” Gregory said. “I think that goes with maturity, just getting older, experiencing different things in life, on and off the field so I’ve always said it – it’s a day-to-day thing. It’s something I’m constantly working on and trying to better myself not only for the sake of my career but my personal life, for my family. Very proud of myself, proud of the individuals who helped me get here and I just take it one day at a time.”

Gregory said his happiest moment of the season came in a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving Day. All the people who meant most to him were in attendance and he had a two sack performance to officially announce his return before a national television audience in the most watched game of the season.

“I had my girlfriend, my daughter, my parents, some other close friends at that game,” Gregory said. “My birthday is that week as well. I would say that probably the best part about coming back this year is being able to go out there during the holidays. Having a good game was important, it was on my mind, trying to get a win. I got two sacks in that game so I’m happy about that. I’m happy that my family was there to be able to see me flourish individually out there.”

Gregory is also appreciative of his Cowboys family, led by owner Jerry Jones, for never giving up on him and supporting him when they didn’t have to. He admittedly didn’t hold up his end of the bargain, missing 52 games due suspensions since 2015.

“Mr. Jones, the whole Jones family, they know how much they mean to me,” Gregory said. “I think at this point, I understand how much I mean to them. Just seeing them stick by my side and helping me any way that they could when they could, just stick this thing out with me, it’s been real big. I can’t say enough about them.”

It goes without saying that Gregory’s talents as a football player played a role in the Cowboys continuing to show patience with him.

Jones said the credit for his return goes to Gregory himself.

“My eyes on Randy Gregory is an individual accomplishment here,” Jones said. “It’s been quite a road for him. It’s a long way from over, but it’s quite a road for him. He’s got this great opportunity in his life to rehab everything about it.”

Gregory has a reason to be proud.