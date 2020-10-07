Help is on the way: Reinstated DE Randy Gregory returns to practice with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory participated in practice Wednesday for the first time since being conditionally reinstated by the NFL Sept. 4 from an indefinite suspension for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy.

Although his work was limited to individual drills, it was Gregory’s first work with his teammates since the end of the 2018 season and has him on track to possibly return to game action in two weeks.

Gregory is not eligible to play in a game until the Oct. 25 matchup at the Washington Football Team.

So help is potentially on the way for a Cowboys defense that is struggling to get sacks and stops and is giving up more points than any unit in the league through a disappointing 1-3 start.

“I’m very anxious, I’ve heard so much about him,” coach Mike McCarthy said before practice on Wednesday. “I’ve had a chance to watch him work out, he’s been working in the rehab group throughout practice [so far]. I’ve heard a lot about him from [owner] Jerry [Jones] and [vice president] Stephen [Jones]. I’m excited for him just for everything that he’s gone through to get to this point and prepare himself. I think everybody, to a man, is excited to see him take that first step.

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has missed 46 games due to four NFL suspensions in his career for violating the substance abuse policy.

He has seven sacks in 28 career games, including six in 14 games in 2018.

More help could be on the way as four other players were designated to practice from injured reserve, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone), cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), receiver Ventell Bryant (knee) and offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee).

All are still a week or two away from returning to action with Vander Esch likely a month away.