Turned over? Dallas Cowboys again force fumbles for early lead against 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys could get used to this.

After forcing three fumbles last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys did it again Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

And again the Cowboys turned the turnover into points.

Dorance Armstrong forced and recovered the fumble from Richie James on a punt return and Dallas took over at the San Francisco 22. Tony Pollard, who started for the injured Ezekiel Elliott, punched it in a few plays later to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

On the 49ers’ next possession, DeMarcus Lawrence stripped sack quarterback Nick Mullens and Aldon Smith recovered the fumble to give Dallas the ball on the San Francisco 24.

The Cowboys scored a few plays later when Andy Dalton connected with Michael Gallup for a three-yard touchdown pass and 14-0 lead.

Last week against the Bengals, the Cowboys forced three fumbles on Cincinnati’s first three possessions and used them to take a 17-0 lead.