For third time in franchise history, no Dallas Cowboys were selected to the Pro Bowl

For the third time franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will not have a representative in the 2021 Pro Bowl, the league’s annual postseason all-star game.

It’s just the latest example of the dismal season for the 2020 Cowboys, who are 5-9 with two games left in the season.

Never mind that the Cowboys are riding a two-game winning steak, the bulk of the voting happened when they won just three of their first 12 games.

The NFL officially announced the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday evening and no Cowboys were listed.

Twenty-seven teams had at least one player selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl roster and 25 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars.

Four teams – the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks – each placed a league-best seven players on the Pro Bowl roster.

The Cowboys had none, just like in 1986 and 1989 when they finished 7-9 and 1-15, respectively.

It’s not surprise that the Cowboys were shutout considering their record and the injuries to their best prospective candidates – quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith – who are all on injured reserve.

Smith saw a streak of seven straight selections since 2013 snapped.

Martin had a streak of six straight since his rookie season in 2014.

Prescott, who went in 2016 and 2018, was a good bet to go for third time as he was leading in the NFL in passing yards through five games and was on pace to shatter the league’s single-season record before suffering a fractured ankle.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, and linebacker Jaylon Smith are having down seasons after being selected in 2019.

Receiver Amari Cooper, a two-time Pro Bowler who leads the Cowboys with 82 catches for 952 yards and 5 touchdowns, was the team’s best bet to get selected.

But he was the odd man out of a deep group of receiver candidates that end up with Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins, Green Bay’s Devante Adams, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf on the NFC team.