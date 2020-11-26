Dallas Cowboys fans proudly continue Thanksgiving tailgate tradition despite pandemic

Few sports traditions in North Texas run as deep and as strong as the Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day.

It has become an annual family custom for many fans even amid a pandemic.

“It’s a tradition for us,” Nicole Perez of San Antonio said outside AT&T Stadium before Thursday’s game against the Washington Football Team. “We come to visit grandma who lives here in Dallas. But it’s a two-parter. We get to see grandma but we’d also get to come see the game.”

Perez lamented a less populated tailgating scene Thursday, “but it’s still cool to see that there are still people out here,” she said.

Ozzie and Brandy Montes have made Thanksgiving Day with the Cowboys a tradition since starting their family eight years ago in Weatherford.

“We feel very lucky to be a part of the Cowboys family,” Ozzie Montes said, who along with his wife were dressed in Thanksgiving-themed hats and Cowboys jerseys and jewelry.