Charlotte Jones announced as Dallas Cowboys’ nominee for the Salute to Service Award

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones was announced Tuesday as the team’s nominee for the 10th annual “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”

The award, presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. USAA holds the designation of Official NFL Salute to Service Partner.

Jones, who is also the team’s Chief Brand Officer, has spearheaded the Cowboys’ efforts in honoring our nation’s military and veterans during Salute to Service campaigns and at other times throughout the year — at home in North Texas, on base at Fort Hood, at training camp in California and around the world in partnership with the USO.

In 2019, Jones worked with the City of Arlington to bring the National Medal of Honor Museum to Texas and joined the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation board as Chairman in 2020.

Finalists for the award are scheduled to be announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which is set to air the week of Super Bowl LV next February.

Past recipients of the award include Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).

