Dallas Cowboys place defensive end Tyrone Crawford on NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He joins quarterback Andy Dalton on the list.

Crawford is seemingly the first casualty from last Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who announced on Monday that a player had tested positive and then moved four more players to the COVID-19 list.

Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve list on Monday after playing 20 snaps against the Cowboys.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were placed in quarantine on Tuesday, as they were considered close contacts to McDonald.

Being placed on the list does not necessarily mean that Crawford has tested positive. The list also includes players who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has returned a positive test.

The Cowboys have a bye this week and don’t resume play until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.

The team implemented intensive COVID-19 protocols on Monday and canceled their only scheduled practice practice this week.

The only two other Cowboys to receive the designation were practice squad receiver Jon’vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith at the start of training camp.