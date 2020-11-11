Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys place defensive end Tyrone Crawford on NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list

Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Tyrone Crawford on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

He joins quarterback Andy Dalton on the list.

Crawford is seemingly the first casualty from last Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who announced on Monday that a player had tested positive and then moved four more players to the COVID-19 list.

Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve list on Monday after playing 20 snaps against the Cowboys.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were placed in quarantine on Tuesday, as they were considered close contacts to McDonald.

Being placed on the list does not necessarily mean that Crawford has tested positive. The list also includes players who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has returned a positive test.

The Cowboys have a bye this week and don’t resume play until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.

The team implemented intensive COVID-19 protocols on Monday and canceled their only scheduled practice practice this week.

The only two other Cowboys to receive the designation were practice squad receiver Jon’vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith at the start of training camp.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service