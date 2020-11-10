Promising Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs now sidelined with fractured bone in his foot

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that promising rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs broke a bone in his foot late in Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting his season on hold, if not ending it.

Per sources, Diggs will miss four to six weeks as NFL Network first reported.

“I don’t know the prognosis in terms of long he’ll be out,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. “I do know that he’s got the issue with his foot. He was playing with a broken foot out there. To his credit he was playing with courage.”

Diggs, a second-round pick out of Alabama, has started every game this season and has been the team’s best defensive back.

He leads the Cowboys in interceptions with two.

Chidobe Awuzie was activated to roster from injured reserve on Tuesday and will replace Diggs in the starting lineup.

Awuzie has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

Diggs is just the latest setback for the Cowboys, who have lost five starters for the season in quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), right tackle La’el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee) and a number of others like Awuzie for multiple games due to injuries.

The Cowboys (2-7) have a bye this week but seven games left in the season, starting Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.