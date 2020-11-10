Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is Dallas Cowboys’ QB, not thinking about drafting one

If the season ended today, the Dallas Cowboys would have the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft based on their 2-7 record.

While there are seven games to go and the Cowboys are still trying to compete in the NFC East, the reality is that they also could be in prime contention for a Top 5 pick, which could put them possibly in the position of taking a top quarterback, like Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Vice President Stephen Jones said none of that is under consideration for the Cowboys right now because they are focused on the season and they remain committed to Dak Prescott as their quarterback of the future.

“Dak is our quarterback and we’re so fired up about him and him leading us in the future,” Stephen Jones said.

Owner Jerry Jones doubled down on his son, saying it’s crazy to think the Cowboys would consider drafting a quarterback with a high draft pick when they have Prescott on the roster.

“Yes, yes. You asked me if it was crazy to bring the idea up, and I’m answering you. Yes,” Jerry Jones said on his radio show with 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “We’re playing games here, guys, but it’s nothing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

Prescott is out for the season with a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle.

At issue with Prescott and the Cowboys is his unsettled contract situation as he is a free agent after the season. Prescott turned down a five-year deal worth more than $34 million annually with $110 million guaranteed in the off season.

He played in 2020 on a one-year franchise tag of $31.4 million and it will cost the Cowboys $37.7 million to tag him again.

A top rookie quarterback would be cheaper for the Cowboys but Jones says Prescott is their guy.

The team has certainly missed Prescott, losing four straight games without him and scoring just two touchdowns during that span.

The good news, per Stephen Jones, is that Prescott is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

“This is a four-month injury barring setbacks and so far, if anything, everything that we’re getting from the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule,” Jones said. “So yes, he’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be surprising the way he goes after any challenge. It’s full speed ahead with Dak and he’s done a great job at this point.”