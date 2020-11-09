Dallas Cowboys cancel practice after Steelers player tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said team has moved to intensive COVID-19 protocols and will cancel practice during their bye week after a Pittsburgh Steelers player tested positive for the virus one day after the teams played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Steelers announced the news Monday afternoon.

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Monday in a statement. “The player was immediately self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL’s intensive protocol. We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority.”

The NFL’s transaction wire showed that the team had placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He played 20 snaps in the 24-19 victory against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys were expected to practice Wednesday, the only one scheduled for the bye week.

But McCarthy said additional protocols have been put in place. They will conduct meetings virtually and have canceled practice.

The Cowboys currently have one player on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list in quarterback Andy Dalton. He is expected to return to the team next week.

The Cowboys don’t play again until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.