Watch Dallas Cowboys stun Steelers on trick punt return, Garrett Gilbert’s first TD pass

The Dallas Cowboys lead the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers 13-9 at halftime thanks to quarterback Garrett Gilbert and a dazzling trick play on a punt return.

The Cowboys’ C.J. Goodwin took a lateral pass from Cedrick Wilson on a punt return and returned it 73 yards to the Steelers’ 21. A 10-yard illegal block penalty pushed the Cowboys back on the play and they had to settle for a 44-yard field goal and 13-0 lead.

Gilbert, making his first career NFL start, has 28 yards rushing on three carries and has completed 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards. He connected with CeeDee Lamb for 20 yards and his first-career touchdown pass in the second quarter and a 10-0 lead.

The Steelers scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining to make it 13-6 and then added a field goal on the last play of the first half.

