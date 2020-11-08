Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will play against Steelers, despite sore hamstring

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday despite being limited in practice all week with a strained hamstring.

Elliott suffed the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Eagles when he was training to chase down safety Rodney McCleod on a fumble return for a touchdown.

Elliott warmed up before Sunday’s game under the watchful eye of team trainers and was cleared to play against the Steelers.

With Elliott being less than 100 percent, the Cowboys have prepared backup Tony Pollard to take a bigger load at running back.

Rico Dowdle is also available to fill in.

Elliott has gone eight straight games without rushing for at least 100 yards. It’s the longest streak of his career.

The inactives for Sunday include quarterback Ben DiNucci, former TCU RB Sewo Olonilua, WR Malik Turner, LB Joe Thomas, DB Reggie Robinson and DE Bradley Anae.