Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will play against Steelers, despite sore hamstring

Arlington

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday despite being limited in practice all week with a strained hamstring.

Elliott suffed the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Eagles when he was training to chase down safety Rodney McCleod on a fumble return for a touchdown.

Elliott warmed up before Sunday’s game under the watchful eye of team trainers and was cleared to play against the Steelers.

With Elliott being less than 100 percent, the Cowboys have prepared backup Tony Pollard to take a bigger load at running back.

Rico Dowdle is also available to fill in.

Elliott has gone eight straight games without rushing for at least 100 yards. It’s the longest streak of his career.

The inactives for Sunday include quarterback Ben DiNucci, former TCU RB Sewo Olonilua, WR Malik Turner, LB Joe Thomas, DB Reggie Robinson and DE Bradley Anae.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Dallas Cowboys

How many games will the Dallas Cowboys win in the second half of the season?

November 06, 2020 5:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service