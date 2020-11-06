How many games will the Dallas Cowboys win in the second half of the season?

If you are looking for hope in this otherwise difficult season, the 2-6 Dallas Cowboys face just two teams with a winning record over the last eight games, the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday and the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens in early December.

The rest of the slate includes three games against NFC East opponents — Philadelphia (3-4-1), Washington (2-6) and the New York Giants (1-7). The Cowboys also have the San Francisco 49ers (4-4), who are without their starting quarterback for the next month, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-5).

Here is a prediction of the final eight games:

Nov. 8 vs. Pittsburgh: loss

The Steelers are the league’s last remaining undefeated team, explosive on offense and dominant on defense. The Cowboys will start a fourth different quarterback.

Nov. 22 at Minnesota: loss

The season has not been good for the Vikings either, but they have one of the top running backs in Dalvin Cook. Look for him to run all over the Cowboys.

Nov. 26 vs. Washington: win

Expect the Cowboys to show some fight in this Thanksgiving Day battle after not lifting a finger to defend a concussed Andy Dalton in the first meeting.

Dec. 3 at Baltimore: loss

This will be a mismatch of embarrassing proportions as the Ravens have the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson, a dominant defense and real Super Bowl hopes.

Dec. 13 at Cincinnati: win

Andy Dalton will be fired up in returning to the place where he was the face of the franchise for the last nine seasons before being discarded for Joe Burrow, 2020’s top overall draft pick.

Dec. 20 vs. San Francisco: loss

The 49ers should have quarterback Jimmy Garappolo back healthy and they still have a dominating rushing attack.

Dec. 27 vs. Philadelphia: loss

The Eagles should be closing in on the NFC East title. There is no way Carson Wentz can be as bad as he was last Sunday again, right?

Jan. 3 at New York Giants: loss

Nothing good for the Cowboys comes from trying to win this game. A loss increases their chances of getting the highest draft possible.

Final record: 4-12

A 4-12 finish ties the 2015 team for the worst record since the Cowboys went 1-15 in 1989, Jerry Jones’ first year as owner.