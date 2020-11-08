Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, score
Garrett Gilbert gets the start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers today at AT&T Stadium.
The game kicks are 3:25 p.m.
It’s the first career NFL start for the former Texas and SMU quarterback. The Cowboys started Ben DiNucci in last week’s loss to the Eagles after a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton’s concussion.
Follow all of the updates, news and analysis from the reporters on the scene here.
Comments