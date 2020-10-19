Dallas Cowboys
‘Could McCarthy be one and done?’ Media, fans react to another Dallas Cowboys meltdown
The Dallas Cowboys have done little pretty so far in 2020. In fact, most of their season has been downright ugly, save a couple of fluky plays and an improbable last-second comeback.
But Monday night’s 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium was uglier than usual with the offense taking a big step backwards without Dak Prescott and a beleaguered offensive line that is plied together with Scotch tape and Elmer’s glue. All-Pro guard Zack Martin left Monday’s game in the first quarter with a concussion leaving Connor Williams the lone starter from the preseason.
Two first-half fumbles by Ezekiel Elliott led to two touchdowns for the Cardinals, who led 21-3 at the half and 31-3 before a late, meaningless Cowboys touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Amari Cooper. Dalton threw two interceptions.
The Cowboys dropped to 2-4 and would be a complete laughingstock if they weren’t so lucky to play in the NFC East, where the entire division is sucking wind. Dallas is still in first place thanks to the Eagles (1-4-1), Giants and Washington (both 1-5) all struggling.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments