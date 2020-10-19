Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Injuries to Dallas Cowboys offense keep coming on Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line continues to deal with a slew of injury problems and it continued early Monday night.

Right guard Zack Martin left late in the first quarter with an injury against the Arizona Cardinals. He is being evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

The Cowboys are currently playing with five backup linemen, a backup tight end and backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Connor McGovern took Martin’s spot Monday night. The Cardinals led 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Other injuries on the offensive line include left tackle Tyron Smith (out for the season), center Joe Looney, tackle La’el Collins (out for the season), tackle Cameron Erving, and tackle Mitch Hyatt. Only left guard Connor Williams remains from the expected O-line starters.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service