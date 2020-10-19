Injuries to Dallas Cowboys offense keep coming on Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line continues to deal with a slew of injury problems and it continued early Monday night.

Right guard Zack Martin left late in the first quarter with an injury against the Arizona Cardinals. He is being evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

The Cowboys are currently playing with five backup linemen, a backup tight end and backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Connor McGovern took Martin’s spot Monday night. The Cardinals led 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Other injuries on the offensive line include left tackle Tyron Smith (out for the season), center Joe Looney, tackle La’el Collins (out for the season), tackle Cameron Erving, and tackle Mitch Hyatt. Only left guard Connor Williams remains from the expected O-line starters.