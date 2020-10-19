Leighton Vander Esch active; Dak Prescott on IR but he will remain around Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was moved to the active roster after missing the last four games on injured reserve with a fractured collarbone and he will play Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

To make room for Vander Esch, the Cowboys officially moved injured quarterback Dak Prescott to the injured reserve list.

Sources confirmed that everything has been with Prescott following his surgery last Sunday to repair a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle. There were no post-surgery infections.

And Prescott will continue to take daily COVID-19 tests so he come to the facility and remain around the team, the source said.

Prescott is expected to be ready to go in six-to-eight months. Owner Jerry Jones says he should back on the field with his teammates by April or early May of next year.

The Cowboys are betting that Prescott will return ahead of schedule just like Vander Esch who will play against the Falcons just five weeks after fracturing his collarbone in the season opener and having it surgically repaired.

His return is welcomed by a Cowboys defense that ranks last in the league in points allowed and will need to be on their keys to slow down quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense.

The Cowboys also promoted defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster to replace the injured Trysten Hill.

The full list of inactives for the Cardinals game include linebacker Luke Gifford and Rashad Smith, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, safety Reggie Robinson II, receiver Saivion Smith and receiver Malik Turner.