Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Live updates Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

ARLINGTON

Andy Dalton makes his first start for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

The former TCU legend, is facing Kyler Murray, the former All-Texas Player of the Year at Allen High School and Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner. Murray and the Cardinals (3-2) are coming off a 30-10 win against the New York Jets. The Cowboys are coming off a 37-34 win against the New York Giants.

Follow all of the action from the reporters on the scene right here.

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1170778421284233223?s=20
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service