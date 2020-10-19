Live updates Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Andy Dalton makes his first start for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

The former TCU legend, is facing Kyler Murray, the former All-Texas Player of the Year at Allen High School and Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner. Murray and the Cardinals (3-2) are coming off a 30-10 win against the New York Jets. The Cowboys are coming off a 37-34 win against the New York Giants.

Follow all of the action from the reporters on the scene right here.

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1170778421284233223?s=20