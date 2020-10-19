Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray looked at home against Dallas Cowboys in North Texas homecoming

ARLINGTON

The homecoming was sweet for Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback who had a legendary career at Allen High School returned to the scene of three UIL state championships and led the Cardinals to a 38-10 win Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

Murray threw for 188 yards on 9 of 24 passing, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk late in the first half to help Arizona open up a 21-0 lead.

The Cowboys, led by former TCU quarterback (and Katy High School) Andy Dalton in place of the injured Dak Prescott, struggled for much of the night behind a depleted offensive line that lost All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the first quarter because of a concussion. Dallas’ offensive line has been decimated by injuries this season. Dalton threw for 266 yards on 34 of 54 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Murray, on the other hand, had plenty of time to move around. He rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries, including a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter that gave the Cardinals a 28-3 lead.

