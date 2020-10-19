Cardinals’ Kyler Murray looked at home against Dallas Cowboys in North Texas homecoming

The homecoming was sweet for Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback who had a legendary career at Allen High School returned to the scene of three UIL state championships and led the Cardinals to a 38-10 win Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

Murray threw for 188 yards on 9 of 24 passing, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk late in the first half to help Arizona open up a 21-0 lead.

The Cowboys, led by former TCU quarterback (and Katy High School) Andy Dalton in place of the injured Dak Prescott, struggled for much of the night behind a depleted offensive line that lost All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the first quarter because of a concussion. Dallas’ offensive line has been decimated by injuries this season. Dalton threw for 266 yards on 34 of 54 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Murray, on the other hand, had plenty of time to move around. He rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries, including a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter that gave the Cardinals a 28-3 lead.