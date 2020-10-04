Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s historic stats on par with greats, but equal 1-3 for Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is on a run seldom seen in NFL history and the Dallas Cowboys are still 1-3.

Prescott threw for a career-high 502 yards on 41-of-58 passing with four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history throw for more than 450 yards in three consecutive games, breaking a tie with Jameis Winston in 2019.

Prescott was four yards shy of Tony Romo’s franchise record of 506 passing yards (against the Broncos on Oct. 6, 2013). That was also a Dallas loss as Peyton Manning led Denver to a 51-48 win at AT&T Stadium almost seven years to the day.

Prescott’s 29 first downs by pass is a Cowboys single-game high and the most by any quarterback since at least 1994, when the data was first collected.

The Cowboys’ 35 first downs Sunday are the most in team history. They outdid the record of 33 set against the Falcons two weeks ago.

Other Prescott passing records:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service