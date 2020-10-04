Dak Prescott’s historic stats on par with greats, but equal 1-3 for Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is on a run seldom seen in NFL history and the Dallas Cowboys are still 1-3.

Prescott threw for a career-high 502 yards on 41-of-58 passing with four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday’s 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history throw for more than 450 yards in three consecutive games, breaking a tie with Jameis Winston in 2019.

Prescott was four yards shy of Tony Romo’s franchise record of 506 passing yards (against the Broncos on Oct. 6, 2013). That was also a Dallas loss as Peyton Manning led Denver to a 51-48 win at AT&T Stadium almost seven years to the day.

Prescott’s 29 first downs by pass is a Cowboys single-game high and the most by any quarterback since at least 1994, when the data was first collected.

The Cowboys’ 35 first downs Sunday are the most in team history. They outdid the record of 33 set against the Falcons two weeks ago.

Other Prescott passing records:

His 58 pass attempts are the most in his career and third most in team history. His 41 completions are the second-most in his career and tied for the second-most in team history.

For the third consecutive game, Prescott threw for more than 400 passing yards — a team record — and tied Ryan Fitzpatrick (in 2018) for the longest streak in NFL history.

It’s Prescott’s seventh 400-yard passing game, which ties Joe Montana and Warren Moon for the 11th most in NFL history. Drew Brees’ 16 is the NFL record.

He broke a tie with Roger Staubach by throwing for three touchdowns for the 18th time in his career, third most in franchise history.

He broke a tie with Troy Aikman with his fourth career game with four or more touchdown passes for fourth-most in franchise history.

His 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter are the most passing yards in the first quarter by a Cowboys quarterback. Romo held the record with 167 yards in the first quarter against the Broncos in 2013.