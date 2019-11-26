Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott turn ‘Zeke Who’ into a $150,000 donation to Salvation Army

Leave it to the Dallas Cowboys to turn a negative into a positive.

The now infamous “Zeke Who” comment from owner Jerry Jones during Ezekiel Elliott’s preseason holdout for a new contract that initially irritated the star running back has now generated $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Elliott donated $100,000 to the Salvation Army when he signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension in September.

Jones used the occasion to bury the hatchet by presenting Elliott with a “Zeke Who” T-shirt.

On the back, the shirt read, “That’s Who” with a silhouette of Elliott doing his signature jump over a defensive player.

The shirt was then sold by the Cowboys with all the proceeds going to the Salvation Army, setting the stage for Tuesday.

Elliott presented the Salvation Army with a check for $150,000 from the T-shirt sales.

“We made a little fun out of it, and it did really well,” Elliott said.

