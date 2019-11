The Dallas Cowboys remained atop the NFC East Standings with a 37-18 road victory against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Dallas had wrapped up the game, but with the Giants on offense, the Cowboys stripped NYG QB Daniel Jones and Jourdan Lewis picked it up and returned it for a 63-yard touchdown.

Dorance Armstrong was able to get his hand on the football for the strip sack.

Ya love to see it...@JourdanJD goes all the way to the house with the fumble recovery! #DALvsNYG | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/yT4fjgbcH4 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 5, 2019

