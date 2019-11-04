Watch Michael Gallup leap over New York defender and keep his balance for a touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys extended their lead over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football to 23-15 after WR Michael Gallup made a great play for a 15-yard touchdown.

Facing a first-and-10, Dak Prescott threw a pretty ball, just beating a NYG defender that landed in the hands of Gallup near the sideline. Gallup turned up field, leaped over another NYG defender and kept his balanced as he tip-toed down the sideline and just crossed the pylon.

The score capped off an 8-play, 75-drive that lasted just under three minutes.

Dallas is up eight points with under 12 minutes to play.