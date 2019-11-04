Dallas Cowboys

Watch Michael Gallup leap over New York defender and keep his balance for a touchdown

The Dallas Cowboys extended their lead over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football to 23-15 after WR Michael Gallup made a great play for a 15-yard touchdown.

Facing a first-and-10, Dak Prescott threw a pretty ball, just beating a NYG defender that landed in the hands of Gallup near the sideline. Gallup turned up field, leaped over another NYG defender and kept his balanced as he tip-toed down the sideline and just crossed the pylon.

The score capped off an 8-play, 75-drive that lasted just under three minutes.

Dallas is up eight points with under 12 minutes to play.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  