Black cat stops Cowboys vs. Giants football game; takes over Monday Night Football

Four days after Halloween, a black cat ran onto the field during the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants Monday Night Football game.

Play stopped for a few minutes as the cat finally got off the field and into a tunnel. The Giants, who were leading 9-3 in the second quarter, were driving when the cat interrupted play with 5:32 left in the first half.

No matter what else happens in this game, the black cat wins the night... pic.twitter.com/WYYf3WmYCe — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 5, 2019

“Halloween this past week and a black cat is running across MetLife Stadium. Is this going to be bad for the Cowboys, if you’re superstitious. We’ve gone from seeing ghosts to black cats on Monday night. If the Cowboys season doesn’t go as expected, blame that guy,” MNF broadcaster Joe Tessitore said.

Play resumed and New York settled for its second goal to lead 12-3.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

CAT ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/k3H1kU9B3h — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2019

The PA announcer in the press box called it a "feline interruption." https://t.co/CxoqW6BKS6 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 5, 2019