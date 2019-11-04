Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch, rookie DT Trysten Hill won’t play against the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys’ top rookie draft picks of the past two years were made inactive for Monday’s game against the Giants.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, the 2018 first-round pick who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season, will miss the first game of his career due to continued issues with a neck injury he suffered against the Eagles before last week’s bye.

Joe Thomas will start in his place at weak side linebacker alongside middle linebacker Jaylon Smith and strong side linebacker Sean Lee.

Owner Jerry Jones said he was comfortable that Lee and Thomas will be able to fill in for Vander Esch against the Giants.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the 2019 second-round pick, was made inactive for the fourth time this season.

It came as little surprise considering the addition of Michael Bennett in a bye-week trade from the Patriots and Hill’s continued struggles with a lack of production and immaturity.

He has one tackle in four games. He was also sent home after being late for a meeting on Tuesday, just four days after falling asleep in a team meeting and being called out by NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.

The other inactives were offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf), receiver Cedrick Wilson, receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond.