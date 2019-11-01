Cowboys, Marinelli still support struggling Trysten Hill, but ... ‘Just be on time’

The Dallas Cowboys remain fully supportive of struggling rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

The 2019 second-round pick has yet to make an impact on the field, recording just one tackle in four games. He continues to struggle with maturity off the field. He fell asleep in a team meeting in front of NBA legend Isiah Thomas on Oct. 24 and was called out.

He was late to a meeting on Tuesday and was sent home by coach Jason Garrett.

“I think when you do everything right, then the other things take place,” Marinelli said. “When you’re doing what you’re supposed to do 100 percent of the time, ‘cause that’s what the game of football is about, doing what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it. So it’s a learning process for him right now.”

“Just be on time,” Marinelli said.

Marinelli was instrumental in the team’s decision to draft Hill over safety Juan Thornhill, who has started every game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marinelli bonded with Hill during the draft process and then made him sign a commitment contract that he will do whatever asked upon coming to the team.

Hill struggled in training camp and has regressed at times during the season when he was made inactive. Yet, Marinelli remains committed to him.

“I don’t really get disappointed,” Marinelli said. “I look at the situation and I want to improve the man, that’s what I tend to drive myself to. I’ve got a guy who is willing, all those things. I got to help him and keep standards and that’s how you do it, very patiently, strong, no waver on how we do business.”

Passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who signed off on Marinelli’s wish to bypass a need at safety in the draft, also supports Hill. He said it’s something every young player goes through.

“It’s a maturation process,” Richard said. “I think he’s moving. The arrow is going up, no doubt about that. But he’s a young player.

“This league is about maturation and for us as a coaching staff, or a coach in general, is how fast can we accelerate that maturation process, especially when you’re dealing with the young man. Everyone is a work in progress and that’s absolutely where he is.”

Hill was seen running extra sprints after practice on Friday, though he may not get back on the field anytime soon.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, acquired last week in a trade from the New England Patriots, will take snaps away at tackle.