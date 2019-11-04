Dallas Cowboys
Watch as Cowboys score 10 points in final minutes to take halftime lead vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys dominated the first half vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football with nearly double the total yardage, but only lead 13-12 at intermission.
Two costly turnovers and Dallas trailed 12-3 in the second quarter after NYG made its second field goal with 2:52 left in the second quarter.
But the Cowboys scored 10 points in the final minutes, capped off with a 52-yard field goal by Brett Maher.
Dak Prescott threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin to cut the NYG lead to 12-10 with under a minute to play. It was Jarwin’s career long.
Xavier Woods then intercepted a Daniel Jones pass attempt and returned it 29 yards to help set up the Maher FG.
