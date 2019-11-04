Watch as Golden Tate makes incredible one-handed catch for the New York Giants vs. Cowboys

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, made a great one-handed catch down the sideline near the goal line during Monday night’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

The play, thrown by NY quarterback Daniel Jones, was good for 17 yards.

A few plays later and Jones threw a TD pass to Cody Latimer for the score.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Giants lead the Cowboys 9-3 in the second quarter.