Dallas Cowboys

Watch as Golden Tate makes incredible one-handed catch for the New York Giants vs. Cowboys

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, made a great one-handed catch down the sideline near the goal line during Monday night’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

The play, thrown by NY quarterback Daniel Jones, was good for 17 yards.

A few plays later and Jones threw a TD pass to Cody Latimer for the score.

The Giants lead the Cowboys 9-3 in the second quarter.

Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
