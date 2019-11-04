Dallas Cowboys
Watch as Golden Tate makes incredible one-handed catch for the New York Giants vs. Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, made a great one-handed catch down the sideline near the goal line during Monday night’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
The play, thrown by NY quarterback Daniel Jones, was good for 17 yards.
A few plays later and Jones threw a TD pass to Cody Latimer for the score.
The Giants lead the Cowboys 9-3 in the second quarter.
