Jerry Jones says Cowboys could seek safety help before NFL trade deadline expires

The Dallas Cowboys may not be done with upgrades before the NFL trade deadline expires on Tuesday.

Owner Jerry Jones echoed vice president Stephen Jones in saying the team is still seeking help at safety.

Jones said nothing is on the table but he told the Star-Telegram that safety will be the area of focus if the Cowboys do make another move, possibly as a replacement for strong safety Jeff Heath.

Miami make make safety Reshad Jones available, though his $13.1 million salary for 2019 and likely high-price tag in a trade could be a problem.

The team acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the New England Patriots last Thursday.The Cowboys gave up a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick for Bennett. If he plays four games in 2019, the pick will become a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Cowboys have allegedly been seeking help at safety for years but they made a concerted effort to study the positive for upgrades in the off season.

They discussed signing former Pro Bowler Earl Thomas in free agency before deciding his asking price was too high. They brought in veterans Eric Berry and Clayton Geathers on visits. Berry, who was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs before injury concerns, remains unsigned and Geathers re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys signed George Iloka to a minimum deal but continued to focus on the position leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft. Iloka was cut in training camp.

They brought in six safeties, the most of any other position, for pre-draft national visits. Highlighting that group was Mississippi State’s Johnathan Abrahm, Virginia’s Juan Thornhill, Washington Taylor Rapp and Michigan State’s Khari Willis.

Absent a first-round pick due to last year’s bye-week trade with the Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper, the Cowboys ultimately zeroed in on defensive tackle Trysten Hill and Thornhill for their first pick in the second round, 58th overall.

They chose Hill because of the importance to the under tackle on the Cowboys defense. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said Hill had the potential to be a disruptive pass rusher.

Hill has been a disappointment since training camp and his struggles are part of the reason the team felt the need to acquire Bennett as an interior rusher.

Hill has been inactive for three games and has just one tackle in the other four games he’s played combined.

Marinelli said last week that Hill regressed in the team’s last outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thornhill has started all seven games for the Chiefs and has one interception.

The Cowboys are still looking for help at safety opposite Xavier Woods.