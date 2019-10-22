Jerry Jones calls former OSU coach Urban Meyer’s interest in Cowboys job ‘a compliment’

Owner Jerry Jones declined to address former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer openly lobbying for the Cowboys job following the team’s 37-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He didn’t want to add any fuel to the speculation regarding coach Jason Garrett’s future with the team, considering he is in the final year of his contract and is coaching for his job in 2019.

On his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones admitted being happy that Garrett got the win on Sunday to make the hot-seat talk go away.

“Yes, I am,” Jones said. “He’s focused. He’s got thick skin. He’s seasoned. He’s used to that. We saw him at his best out there Sunday and we saw his team really prepared and at their best.”

But when asked about Meyer, Jones didn’t punt again. He called Meyer’s comments a compliment.

“For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment, period,” Jones said. “I really know that. The job is a great job. Make no mistake about it. If you are bent that way or you have an inclination as a person, you’ve got to go to center stage. If you like to have to answer or have an opportunity to be at the very top, then our organization gives you that opportunity. We’re all aware of that. So, it doesn’t surprise me that Urban would have that kind of opinion about the head coaching job of the Dallas Cowboys.”

On Friday, Meyer has made it known he would be interested in becoming Garrett’s successor if and when the job comes open.

“That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Meyer said when asked on Colin Cowherd Show whether Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley should be interested in the job. “That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’”

Asked specifically if he would be interested in the Cowboys job, Meyer left no doubt.

“Sure,” Meyer said. “Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Garrett still has the job. The Cowboys remain in his corner.