Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer makes it clear he would interested in Cowboys job

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is coaching for his job in 2019.

He is the final year of his contract.

And with his team riding a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East, the hot seat he’s sitting on will get a little warmer with another loss, no matter what owner Jerry Jones says now.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has made it known he would be interested in becoming Garrett’s successor if and when the job comes open.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Meyer said when asked on Colin Cowherd Show whether Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley should be interested in the job. “That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’”

Asked specifically if he would be interested in the Cowboys job, Meyer left no doubt.

“Sure,” Meyer said. “Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Garrett still has the job. The Cowboys remain in his corner.

And it’s considered disrespectful to openly talk about a job that is filled.

Meyer, however, has thrown his hat in the ring.