Owner Jerry Jones turned 77 Sunday. Will Cowboys gift him a birthday win vs. Jets?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned 77 on Sunday.

Will the Cowboys deliver him a win vs. the New York Jets as a birthday present?

The Cowboys (3-2) are riding a two-game losing streak and in must-win mode against the winless Jets.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on Jones’ birthday since he bought the team in 1989.

Garrett will be the second coach behind Barry Switzer to have coached two games on Jones’ birthday.

If the Cowboys lose to the Jets, it’s unlikely Garrett will get a third chance to coach the Cowboys on Jones’ birthday.

What gifts does Jones like on his birthday?

“Well, candidly, it’s the same kinds of things that I’ve wanted and enjoyed from my high school, college days. I want to be around people I love. I want to be around people that I feel good with,” Jones said on his radio show Friday on KRLD-105.3 FM.

“So, proximity to my favorites is always the most important thing for me. And in this particular case we’re going to be in New York. It’s a great place to be. We got great memories. But I like this whole thing.

“One of the great things about it to me, the NFL and getting to be a part of it, is going up to these cities — New York, Washington, Philadelphia — and playing football. It just feels good to be around those tall buildings and do that. Now, I love the collegiate atmosphere, too. But it feels good. What a way to get to spend your birthday is my point.”