Has mounting losses cost Dak Prescott leverage, money in contract talks with Cowboys

SHARE COPY LINK

If you listen to social media, after increasing his salary demands during the three-game win streak to open the season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has given money back during the team’s current two-game losing streak, including a three-interception performance in the 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Such is the state of contract talks between Prescott and Cowboys, at least that’s the narrative.

But owner Jerry Jones said the notion that Prescott’s price tag is fluctuating with every win or loss is laughable.

“Well, first of all, the narrative about his financial as opposed to how he’s playing is laughable. It’s just not that way,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s too much on both ends of that for both ends of the team and for Dak to equate his performance, stats, or won-loss these first two or three games.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Let me get that real clear. It’s not impacting that with me at all,” Jones said. “But I do see Dak showing the ability to handle adversity and basically go out and make the kind of plays that win important games for the Cowboys in the future. I see that.”

Prescott is in the final year of his rookie deal and is making $2 million in 2019.

He has turned down an offer of $30 million annually and is reportedly seeking a deal of at least $35 million annually.

He refuses to get in the weekly narrative of him losing or making money, depending on his game-by-game performances.

“It’s noise,” Prescott said on the Jim Rome Show Tuesday. “There are only a few people that know what’s going on with that and where that is, the progress we made. I am not focused on that or listen to what people say. It goes in the same category as outside noise. It can’t do anything for me or this team getting better on the field. I just focus on the things I can control. That is all that really matters.”

Prescott is still playing pretty well. He is first in the NFL in yards per attempt, tied for second in touchdown passes, fourth in yards per game, fifth in quarterback rating and completion percentage.

But he said his focus right now is getting better and putting the loss Packers behind him with a win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

While had three interceptions against the Packers, Jones lauded him for getting the Cowboys back in the game after trailing 31-3 with a career-high 463 yards passing.

“There’s not but one way to see it, and that’s when you get in those critical situations,” Jones said. “I’ve seen guys’ knees buckle when they get in that spot. Dak’s don’t. And, so, from that standpoint these trying times give you another read to look at. When expectations are up, when everybody knows he’s getting in the huddle, things aren’t going good, the momentum is going the other way, so to speak _ well, I see Dak step up there and continue to make the play.”

Jones, who has long stated the Cowboys believe Prescott is their franchise quarterback for the present and the future, made similar remarks after the Packers game.

He is not worried about the turnovers because Prescott has a history of taking care of the football. He liked the way he battled. He continues to be impressed by his competitiveness.

He believes the Cowboys will be better for it because Prescott learns from adversity.

“Total, completely comfortable as I can possibly be,” Jones said when asked if he was confident in his quarterback’s ability to bounce back. “That’s him. That’s part of his quality, is his ability to bounce back _ between games, between plays, between series. He goes out and he’s trying to figure out a win.”

“This loss hurts, but on the other hand, Dak learns from adversity. He learns from setbacks. And so he’ll take New Orleans, he’ll take this, and he’ll be better. There’s no doubt in my mind.”