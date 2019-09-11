Reaction to latest, ugly turn in Antonio Brown soap opera, including O.J. Simpson

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown, who was released by the Raiders last week and is now with the New England Patriots, has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) AP

The roller coaster of news following wide receiver Antonio Brown took an ugly turn on Tuesday with the news of sexual assault allegations by his former trainer.

Brown, who was released by the Oakland Raiders after a volatile training camp that included him walking out multiple times, was signed by the New England Patriots on Monday.

But now his future in the NFL is undetermined. The Patriots released a statement in which they said “The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Social media isn’t waiting, of course, and here’s a sample of the reaction to the news, including O.J. Simpson reminding us that Brown has been accused, not charged.

Patriots statement on Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/sIOB8ujq1l — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2019

At this stage of his career, placing Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list for potentially the duration of the civil lawsuit would be de facto discipline. Federal civil cases often take several years for a resolution. Brown can’t get that time back. — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) September 11, 2019

If this lawsuit had been filed Monday, would the Patriots have still signed Antonio Brown on Tuesday? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 11, 2019

Antonio Brown fantasy owners the past week pic.twitter.com/sdK7SPpP8R — Bolin (@colingotjokes) September 11, 2019

A Steelers fan hears news about Antonio Brown in the last few days explained by Michael Scott: pic.twitter.com/b6o97tXSyh — Matt McGowan (@McTweeterr) September 11, 2019

Minutes since #AntonioBrown was in the news: 0 pic.twitter.com/hSN0ZTRXxU — Jake Reid (@JakeAReid) September 11, 2019

