Reaction to latest, ugly turn in Antonio Brown soap opera, including O.J. Simpson

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown, who was released by the Raiders last week and is now with the New England Patriots, has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri
AP
Brown, who was released by the Oakland Raiders after a volatile training camp that included him walking out multiple times, was signed by the New England Patriots on Monday.
But now his future in the NFL is undetermined. The Patriots released a statement in which they said “The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”
Social media isn’t waiting, of course, and here’s a sample of the reaction to the news, including O.J. Simpson reminding us that Brown has been accused, not charged.
At this stage of his career, placing Antonio Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list for potentially the duration of the civil lawsuit would be de facto discipline. Federal civil cases often take several years for a resolution. Brown can’t get that time back.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
