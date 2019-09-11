Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys watch party at The Star includes DJ, cornhole tournament and big screen
Dak Prescott says Jerry Jones is doing exactly what he said he was going to do: ‘He’s keeping the core together’
The Dallas Cowboys are throwing a big part Sunday to help celebrate a bunch of different things.
First and foremost they’re hosting a watch party at The Star in Frisco for the Cowboys’ noon game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField.
They’re also helping to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day. So it should be a rousing fiesta at the Cowboys’ world headquarters on the Tostitos Championship Plaza.
The festivities will include a live DJ from 107.5 FM La Grande, autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni, a performance by Mariachi Vaqueros, an appearance by La Grande On-Air Host, El Chiquilin, inflatables, and a cornhole tournament open to all skill levels.
The game will be shown on the 2,270 square-foot video board in chmapionship plaza.
The Cornhole Tournament championship match for the Open Division will take place during halftime of the game. A live pregame and postgame show will broadcast before and after the game.
Admission and parking are free. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 9:15 a.m. For more information visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.
Comments