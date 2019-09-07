Cowboys move Ezekiel Elliott to active roster for Giants game, cut Alfred Morris

Jerry Jones calls signing of Ezekiel Elliott ‘milestone contract for milestone person and player’ Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the contract with running back Ezekiel Elliott 'a milestone contract for a milestone person and player' for the organization. ' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the contract with running back Ezekiel Elliott 'a milestone contract for a milestone person and player' for the organization. '

The Dallas Cowboys have officially added running back Ezekiel Elliott to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Elliott was on the reserve/did not report list thanks to a 41-day hold out before returning to the team Wednesday with the highest paid contact of any running back in NFL history, a six-year, $90 million contract extension.

The team got a roster exemption, allowing to practice this week.

To make room for Elliott on the roster, the Cowboys released veteran running back Alfred Morris.

Tony Pollard and Jordan Chunn will play behind Elliott on Sunday.

The move with Morris wasn’t unexpected, considering he signed in camp to give the Cowboys a veteran option due to Elliott’s absence.

Elliott’s return and Morris’ lack of impact on special teams made him expendable.

It also means that Elliott likely returned from his hold out in good shape and can handle a decent work load on Sunday, though the Cowboys plan to smart with him and use the rookie Pollard in concert with him.