The Dallas Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott the highest-paid running back in NFL history on Wednesday.

Elliott and the Cowboys reached a six-year, $90 million extension. That means he is due $103 million over eight years.

Social media had plenty of reaction to the biggest news in the NFL.

THE DALLAS COWBOYS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 4, 2019

The best running back in football deserves the biggest RB contract in football. That's how it should work. Congrats, @EzekielElliott. You earned it. #payforplay — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 4, 2019

ZEKE = PAID



The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have come to terms on a six-year, $90 million contract extension ($50M guaranteed). (via @toddarcher and @WerderEdESPN) pic.twitter.com/XNYd8sH2nt — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2019

EAT, ZEKE, EAT! SUPER BOWL HERE WE COME! NOW ON @undisputed. 9:30 AM ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 4, 2019

Happy for @EzekielElliott but the RB’s still getting the short end of the stick. pic.twitter.com/ogRujvH70h — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 4, 2019

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Zeke leads the NFL in:

* Rushing yards: 4,048

* Carries: 868

* 100-yard rushing games: 19

* 20+ carry games: 28

* Total touches: 1,003

* Runs of 20+ yards: 30



Productive. A workhorse. Just 24 years old. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 4, 2019

#FeedZeke some more flavor on NFL strategies at the RB position https://t.co/5TcW103ti7 pic.twitter.com/cjXKGFnI3O — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 4, 2019

Jerry Jones is a smart man! He wants the #Cowboys back in the Super Bowl... #Zeke being on that field gives them the best shot at it #Respect @NFLTotalAccess https://t.co/89FdLGyiov — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) September 4, 2019