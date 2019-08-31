Cowboys moving toward deal with holdout RB Ezekiel Elliott; did it impact roster cuts

Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere

The Dallas Cowboys announced their moves to get down to 53 players Saturday but it would be wise to write them down in pencil, especially when it regards the running back position.

Per multiple sources, the team has re-opened talks with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott in the last couple of days with hopes of aggressively getting a deal done and getting him in uniform for the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants.

Elliott, who has been out since the start of training camp, remains on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

The team kept rookie Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris at running back along with fullback Jamize Olawale, while releasing Darius Jackson, seventh-round pick Mike Weber and Jordan Chunn.

The team will likely try to sign Chunn or Weber to the practice squad.

If Elliott gets signed, might they make a move with Morris? If Morris on the roster for the first week, as a vested veteran his salary is guaranteed for the full season.

There is seemingly no need to do that and spend that money if Elliott is back in fold on a new deal that will pay him at least like the second highest running back football if not surpassing Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley at No. 1, which was the goal in the first place.

There is little chance the two sides are progressing toward a deal if Gurley-like money or more is not on the table.

Outside of the moves at running back, the Cowboys waived offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, offensive tackle Jake Campos, quarterback Taryn Christion, linebacker Chris Covington, receiver Reggie Davis, cornerback Treston DeCoud, receiver Jalen Guyton, linebacker Nate Hall, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, cornerback Mike Jackson, tight end Marcus Lucas, offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil, cornerback Donovan Olumba, linebacker Justin Phillips, linebacker Kyle Queiro, punter Kasey Redfern, long snapper Drew Scott, defensive tackle Shakir Soto, defensive end Ricky Walker, quarterback Mike White, receiver Cedrick Wilson, defensive end Daniel Wise and fullback Ryan Yurachek.

They released safety George Iloka.

Tight end Codey McElroy, cornerback Tyvis Powell and safety Jameill Showers were waived with injury designations.

The Cowboys placed receiver Noah Brown on the physically unable to perform list. And defensive end Robert Quinn moved to the suspended list.

Defensive Jalen Jelks, receiver Jon’vea Johnson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, cornerback Chris Westry and guard Cody Wichman were placed on injured reserve.

Other highlights of final cuts include:

* The team kept just five receivers _ Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin and Devin Smith.

* The release of White means the Cowboys are going with just Cooper Rush at quarteback behind Dak Prescott

* The Cowboys went long at safety and light at cornerback because of an ankle injury to Donovan Wilson that will keep him out a couple of weeks. In addition to Wilson, the Cowboys kept Kavon Frazier and Darian Thompson behind starters Xavier Woods and Jeff Heath. The kept just five cornerbacks, releasing camp standout Olumba and rookie draft pick Jackson.

* The Cowboys kept Connor McGovern on the roster, at least initially, despite him having a setback in his return from a torn pectoral muscle that could sideline him for the bulk of the season. That means the Cowboys kept guards Adam Redmond and Brandon Knight on the final roster with hopes of possibly swapping an interior linemen out in a trade. The Cowboys will likely move McGovern to short-term injured reserve.

* Undrafted linebacker Luke Gifford made the team, despite being sidelines since the preseason opener with a high ankle sprain. The team cut preseason star Justin Phillips and 2018 draft pick Chris Covington at linebacker.

* The tough cuts meant the sacrificing of a few draft picks, including Weber, Jackson and Jelks. The draft picks that did stick were second-round pick Trysten Hill, Pollard (4th round), McGovern (3rd round, Wilson (6th round) and defensive end Joe Jackson (sixth round).