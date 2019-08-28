An unfazed Jerry Jones says Cowboys could start season without holdout RB Zeke Elliott

Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hall of Fame RB Eric Dickerson says without Zeke Elliott the Cowboys are going nowhere

Not only did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again reaffirm that there has been no movement in the contract negotiations with hold out running back Ezekiel Elliott, but he hinted very strongly that the team was prepared to start the season without the two-time NFL rushing champion.

Speaking on his radio show on KRLD-FM 105.3 the Fan, Jones said there is no deadline to get a deal done with Elliott even with Sept. 8 opener the New York Giants fast approaching.

“Not really at all,” Jones said. “A lot of things happen when we start missing games. You can miss games with injury, we have to be prepared. We have to be prepared to be without any given player. We very well may play without a player that is not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”

Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal. The Cowboys have offered to make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. He wants to be No. 1.

The Cowboys have made no new offers and the two sides remain at a stalemate.

A seemingly dug-in Jones, however, remains more concerned about getting the right deal with Elliott than him possibly missing a couple of games at the start of the season. He said having Elliott at the end of the season is more important than the beginning.

“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said. “And we want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of this season. As you well know you have to plan your personnel and have to manage a player, the caliber of Zeke.”

Jones also made it clear that Elliott’s off-field issues, including a six-game suspension in 2017 for violating the NFL personal conduct policy have played no role in the negotiations.

The possibility of him getting in trouble again and missing games is a non factor, non issue for Jones.

“I’m very comfortable with off the field with Zeke,” Jones said. “Let me get that real clear. I don’t think that’s an issue. It’s unbelievable how he is and how it is for him off the field. That’s not making any excuses.”