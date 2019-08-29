There is optimism as Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott are talking but no deal is close

Jason Witten calls Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘beautiful comment’ Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not talked to hold out running back Ezekiel Elliott in a while.

But vice president Stephen Jones has in recent days, per sources.

The situation still remains at a stalemate as the Cowboys have to come up with an offer that surpasses Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley as the highest-paid player in the league at his position on all metrics.

Certainly, the Cowboys have noted the differences in the deals in terms of California having a state tax and Texas not.

The two sides remain far apart.

And no deal is imminent less than 10 days before the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants.

Yet, optimism abounds that Elliott will be on the field for the Cowboys this season.

Jerry Jones, addressing his team and fans at the kickoff luncheon Wednesday, said, “this is all of us here today, missing one, but we’ll have him on the field. And I’m not joking.”

The question is when.

No one can answer that.

No one from either side is ruling out an agreement getting done before next Monday.

“We’re always confident we’re going to get something done,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re going to exhaust all resources to try to do it. I know Zeke wants to be here. I know his guys want to try to figure something out. Those things, you just never know until it’s done.”

Jerry Jones said he was simply trying to be positive when made his comments to the crowd at the luncheon.

But he acknowledged there has been no update and no movement.

“We want him early,” Jones said. “But we will use him when he comes in. If he’s not there early, he’ll be there late.”

No matter what Jones says, the true test comes next week when the regular season begins.

Elliott can be fined $226,000 for each missed game in addition to the more than $2 million in fines he has already accrued.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, the Cowboys can enforce a $40,000 fine for each day Elliott missed from the start of training camp. Additionally, the team has the authority to chase repayment of up to 25 percent of his $4.087 million signing bonus prorated, as part of his rookie deal.

Of course, the Cowboys have a right to waive the fines as well.

Stephen Jones had no comment when asked about the fines on Tuesday.

“We are focused on getting this deal done,” he said.

The countdown continues.