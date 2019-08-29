Watch Cowboys rookie safety Donovan Wilson get his third interception in as many games

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

Turnovers are a huge point of emphasis for the Cowboys defense in 2019 and so far so good in the preseason.

The Cowboys have eight interceptions in the preseason after seven during the 2018 regular season.

Three came in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, including a 26-yard picked six return for a touchdown by cornerback Donovan Olumba and picks by safeties Tyvis Powell and Donovan Wilson.

3 games in a row that @donwilson6 has had an INT #TBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/T0JRSWKX4B — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 30, 2019

Wilson, a sixth-round pick from Texas A&M, continued to flash ability to make plays and turn the ball over with his diving pick in the second quarter. It was his third preseason game with an interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson safety had earned a higher grade (93.7) than any other rookie in the league over his first three preseason performances.

“With two of his three overall game grades surpassing 90.0, Donovan Wilson has gotten the attention of everyone at PFF, and he should be getting everyone else’s attention too,” Anthony Treash of PFF wrote last week. “Of his three targets in coverage, Wilson has intercepted two of them.”

Wilson’s interception against the Houston Texans last week was an acrobatic, toe tapper that had his teammates going crazy on the sideline.

He has secured his spot on the roster, the question is can he push Jeff Heath for the starting spot at strong safety opposite Xavier Woods.

There is doubting that Woods and Wilson could be the duo of the future.

He left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury.