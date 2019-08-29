Roster spots are at stake for these players in the Dallas Cowboys final preseason game

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

It’s a meaningless preseason finale by name and seemingly deed.

No starters are playing.

Neither is anyone who is being counted on to play meaningful snaps in the Sept. 8 preseason opener against the New York Giants.

But for the players who will suit up for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it still remains the chance of a lifetime.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some are still fighting for roster spots and roster positioning. Some are hoping to show enough to get looks by other teams or at least get on the radar for the practice squad.

Considering the Cowboys roster is as deep as it has been since the 1990s, there will be some tough and difficult cuts on Saturday, especially on defense at defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary.

Stephen Jones said the team has already gotten calls for trades for one of their offensive and defensive linemen and believes there could be some activity before or after final cuts on Saturday.

“Yeah, we want to create competition throughout our team,” coach Jason Garrett said. “You want to have 90 guys on your team that are viable candidates to make the team. You want to give them opportunities to show what they can do, to show who they are. We try to do that ... through the game on Thursday. You want it to be competitive. You want these discussions to be hard. You want to try different ways to keep guys. Those are all positive things, not only on our defense but throughout our team.”

Here are the six Cowboys players to watch on Thursday:

Defensive end Joe Jackson

The rookie from Miami has been impressive from Day 1 of camp. He is relentless and is learning some pass rush moves. He is trying to force his way on to the final roster at a deep position. If the Cowboys cut him, there is little chance he makes it to practice squad. He will get picked up.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson

The former 2018 draft pick has shown over the last two week what the fuss was about last year before suffering a season-ending injury in camp. He is versatile. He can play inside and outside. He can return kicks. And he has speed and quickness. Wilson is making a case to be the sixth receiver. Devin Smith is already locked in at No. 5.

Linebacker Justin Phillips

Phillips is the ultimate rags to riches story. After signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, he was cut after minicamp in June. The Cowboys called him back when Sean Lee went down early in camp and he has played his way into roster contention. It helped that Luke Gifford suffered an injury in the preseason opener, keeping him sidelined. But this is not a charity decision. Phillips has seized on an opportunity with strong play.

Cornerback Donovan Olumba

Olumba has had a strong camp and start to the preseason. He is favorite of secondary coach Kris Richard because of his size and length. But his lack of foot speed will keep him on the bubble. He will have to continue to show up and show out. He has been up to task so far. But nothing is promised.

Running back Jordan Chunn

Chunn was the forgotten man to start camp with Darius Jackson and rookies draft picks Tony Pollard (fourth round) and Mike Weber (seventh round) considered the favorites to fill in for holdout Zeke Elliott. While Pollard has flourished and the Cowboys signed Alfred Morris, the next most impressive back has been Chunn. If Elliott doesn’t come in, there is a good chance to Chunn sticks as the third back over Weber.

Safety Donovan Wilson

Wilson was known as a big hitter at Texas A&M but the rookie sixth-round pick has shown great ball skills throughout camp and the preseason. He has two interceptions in three games. He also has a knock for forcing turnovers with hits. Garrett calls him “ball guy”. He takes the ball away. “Ball guys” stick on rosters. There was talk that the Cowboys could trade a lineman for a safety. There is probably no need now with Wilson’s fast development in camp.